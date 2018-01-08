Mumbaikars are enjoying cool climate rather late this time and so it may extend till the end of January this year. Winter in Mumbai is enjoyable as in Delhi. But Delhi is rather chilly during this season and people will have to protect themselves with woollen cloths, whereas as in Mumbai we can manage with a fully covered shirt as evenings are much colder. Night temperature is coming down considerably and people go to sleep early and enjoy the climate by getting up late in the morning. Global warming is quoted for the change in temperature during the winter season. Mumbai’s winter can help you to go out for outing from early morning and come back by late night. You will not feel the sweat and it allows you to walk longer. Again, we eat much during this period as vegetables are cheap and fruits are available in plenty. By wearing a half sweater you can walk along the park or roam around within your society during night without any risk. 14 degree celsius is the lowest touched this season and it is time to make hey when the sun shines with least hot air blowing in the afternoon period.

Anandambal Subbu

