Wipro ties up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to offer IT infra solutions

Wipro Limited announced a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT infrastructure solutions in a consumption-based or pay-per-use business model for enterprises.

This model for IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to both Wipro and HPE’s customers, globally.

As part of the alliance, Wipro will leverage HPE Flexible Capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services in a consumption-based IT model, accelerate growth and enable digital transformation for its customers, Wipro said in a statement here.

Sharing the stage with Meg Whitman, Chief Executive Officer, HPE at the HPE Discover 2017 in Las Vegas, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Wipro Limited, highlighted the strategic importance of Wipro’s partnership with HPE to develop a true, as a service model of technology consumption for customers.

“This business model, an innovation in the IT infrastructure space, is a step towards enabling Wipro’s vision of an industry powered by ‘as a service model’ through variable pricing of the entire IT infrastructure value chain,” he said.

Senior Vice President of Global Sales at HPE, Olivier Suinat said, “Our collaboration with Wipro delivers the agility and economics of a public-cloud experience with the control and performance benefits of on-premises IT.”