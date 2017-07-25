Woman dupes people by promising foreign jobs

Sabira Agha a resident of Sewri (W) had cheated several people on the pretext of offering jobs in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The accused used to lure people by promising jobs and had accepted money from them. She also had asked candidates to submit their original passports and photographs for processing their visas. Four agents named Nishant Manohar Gaikwad, Mehmoob Pirzade, Ashok Waman Gangurde and Wasim Harmare are assisting Sabira in this job. They used to lure candidates by saying that they will be granted visa for visiting Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage.

“Agents had promised to offer us employment and a salary package of 2000 Saudi Riyal. They had asked us to pay Rs 20,000 in advance and also submit our passport. They promised to offer visa and handover original passport by 15th July,” said Abdul Razak Mulla, Ghatkopar resident and a victim of the fraud.

“On 18th July when we had visited Sabira’s residence for collecting our visa and passports we were shocked to learn that her partner Abdul Salam has fled with the money and their documents. Salam was staying in a rented accommodation in the same apartment opposite to Sabira’s residence,” he added.

Abdul is a resident of Kerala but police doesn’t have any clue about his whereabouts. Victims then approached the Sewri police station for registering a complaint against Sabira but police failed to register their grievances. On the other hand, Sabira tried to defend herself and registered an FIR with the police mentioning that she too has become a victim of employment fraud. Police have already registered her complaint in this regard. They have seized 200 passports. The victims have been visiting the police station from 20th to 25th July. The investigating officer Sambhaji Kamble had failed to cooperate with them. Around 200 persons have fallen prey to this fraud.