Woman leaps to death from 27th floor of highrise in Thane

A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment on the 27th storey in a residential building in Thane, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Hetal Parmar, leapt to her death on Sunday in Kapurbawdi area, they said.

The incident came to light when the watchman of the high rise heard a loud sound and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood.

According to police, the deceased had come from the US recently to attend her mother’s funeral.

The Kapurbawdi police has registered a case of accidental death and further probe is on.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.