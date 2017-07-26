Women team wins hearts of Indians

Though our Indian women have lost the match but they have really won the hearts of all Indians. Girls have proved time and again that they are hungry for success like their male couterparts. The mindset in the society towards girls is now fast changing and more and more parents are fully backing their daughters to achieve their goals. Cricket is all about learning and mastering one’s skills to utilize them to overcome any conditions that come a player’s way. In order to move to the next level Women’s cricket has to be taken seriously. What’s even more disappointing is that Tests are hardly played regularly in women’s cricket. There is a lot that can be done to make women’s cricket a more attractive package for the viewers. By encouraging more girls in cricket there is no doubt that women can conquer it with more comfort and will never help them attain the level of their male counterparts.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)