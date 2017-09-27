WOW! Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged

It may not have been possible in the gory and violent world of “Game of Thrones” but Jon Snow and Yrgitte are engaged to be married in real life.

After a huge amount of speculation, an official announcement has been published in the Times newspaper, confirming that actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to be married.

The news was published under the ‘Forthcoming Marriages’ section of the national daily which read, “Mr KC Harington and Miss RE Leslie…

The engagement is announced between Kit, the younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

The couple met while filming “GOT” in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon and Ygritte. They had been rumoured to be in an on-again, off-again relationship.

They only made their public debut as a couple at last year’s Olivier Awards.

Harington and Leslie moved in together in mid July this year.