WOW! Meghan Markle gets kissed from Prince Harry at Invictus Games

It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is getting serious day by day.

According to the Mirror, the couple delighted fans by appearing together for a second time as they cuddled up and sneaked in a kiss at the same time.

Prince Harry also seems to be part of the family after Meghan supported her boyfriend at the high profile event with her mother by her side.

Meghan, 36, watched the whole show from the box overlooking the stage while Harry initially sat in exactly the same seat as last week’s opening ceremony at the other end of the 19,800-capacity stadium.

During the concert, Meghan was smiling, laughing, clapping and appeared to be having a good time with her mother, a yoga instructor and social worker.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry made headlines when they made their first official public appearance together. The royal and the actress stepped out holding hands as they made their way to the wheelchair tennis game between New Zealand and Australia.