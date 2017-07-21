WOW! Sunny Leone adopts a baby girl

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have adopted a 21-month-old baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra.

Sunny and Daniel have named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

Before entering Bollywood, Sunny appeared on Salman Khan-hosted hit reality show “Bigg Boss”.

She has been part of films like “Jism 2”, “Ragini MMS 2”, “Jackpot” among others. She has made cameo appearances in Akshay Kumar’s “Singh is Bliing”, Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Raees” and Sonakshi Sinha’s “Noor”.

The 36-year-old actress has now signed up for a special appearance in a song in Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer “Baadshaho.”

She will also be seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in Rajeev Walia’s romantic musical “Tera Intezaar”.