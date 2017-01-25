WR seeks strict guidelines from Railways after Vadodara mishap

A day after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees train promotion left a man dead at Vadodara station, the Western Railway (WR) said it would approach the Railway Board for stringent guidelines to avoid repetition of such incidents even as it alleged that the film team did not apprise the authorities about their exact plan during the journey.

“We are going to approach the Railway Board seeking stringent guidelines to avoid repetition of such incidents in the future. Any journey or promotional journey which compromises smooth operations of the Railways will be dealt with sternly. We are going to take all precautionary measures to avert these incidents,” Chief PRO of Western Railway Ravindra Bhakar said.

Railway Board is the apex body which is vested with powers to oversee and manage the overall affairs of Indian Railways.

Bhakar also alleged that the actor’s team did not inform the Railways in to about the promotional trip.

“We gave him permission to promote the film within the coach. We were not informed that the actor would be attracting a crowd through his tweets and would be throwing gifts at them. Had we been informed about all this by the crew managers, we would certainly not have given permission for the same,” Bhakar said.

“Had we known about the exact plan of the crew, had we known about the possible risk of stampede by an invitation to a crowd on the railway premises, then there was no question of giving them permission,” he added.

The Railway Ministry has ordered a probe into the incident, which has kicked up a row.