Xrbia to tap Africa, Canada, France for business expansion

After establishing its foothold in the domestic affordable housing market, realty player Xrbia Developers is now aiming to tap newer geographies like Africa, Canada, France, South America and London.

“We believe we have established a strong foothold in the affordable space here and so we are now aiming at international markets.

“We are looking at Africa, Canada, France, South America and London for making the foray as we believe there is a huge demand for housing in these markets,” Xrbia Founder Rahul Nahar said.

Earlier this month, the company entered the London market with its first affordable housing project through a partnership with a local builder for a 1 million sq ft project spread over 20 acres.

The project is expected to be launched in the next one month.

He said the company aims to make the overseas foray this calendar year and expects to sign at least six partnerships.

“Since we are going into an international market, we will have to tie-up with local developers. Through the partnerships, we wish to extend our expertise in the affordable housing space in those markets,” he said, adding, “We are looking at signing at least 6 deals this year”.

Nahar further said the company is planning to sign around 12 deals across the country for developing more housing stock in the affordable segment.

“We aim to become a leader in this space and our international foray will help us achieve this goal. Currently, a number of projects are under various stages of development and construction and we hope to sell 50,000 units this year, which will be the highest by any developer in this space,” he said.

Founded in 2012, Xrbia has so far built 15 million sq ft of projects and has an additional 15 million sq ft under construction in and around Mumbai and Pune.