Yoga teacher’s death in Chembur

The death of a 57 year old yoga teacher due to a tree fall in Chembur reveals the callous attitude of BMC in recent times. Despite BMCs tall claims of rain readiness proved wrong as more and more mishaps are taking place in the city due to the careless way the things are carried out as a measure to the safety of the people in the city. Heavy rains is inundating low lying areas and blocking vehicular traffic creating utter chaos on the roads of Mumbai. Too many potholes in the city is creating fear in the minds of road users. Now it is up to the people to take certain precautions while venturing out during rains for averting serious mishaps.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)