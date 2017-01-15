Youth arrested for manhandling traffic Constable

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly roughing up a traffic Constable, police said.

Dipesh Bubera, a resident of Kharigaon Kalwa hear, manhandled the Constable, Anil Shinde, over towing of his two -wheeler last evening, they said.

Bubera had parked his vehicle on the road, causing obstruction to movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic. When his two-wheeler was being towed, he came to the spot and got into an argument with the 51-year-old policeman and later assaulted him, police said.

The youth was arrested and booked under IPC Sections 352 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), among others.