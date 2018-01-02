When Zoya Hussain wanted to direct Anurag Kashyap

Newcomer Zoya Hussain had harboured the dream of directing Anurag Kashyap in a film but the project took a backseat as the duo came together for her Bollywood debut, “Mukkabaaz”.

Zoya said she had known Anurag for a while and was looking for an opportunity to collaborate with the filmmaker.

“I had done theatre, but not modelling. I had written a short play, based on Kamala Das’ short story, that I wanted to adapt into a film. I actually wanted him (Anurag) to act in it.

“I met Anurag through a friend for this. I had done a film called ‘Three and Half Takes’. Anurag saw it and liked it. He wanted to work with me,” Zoya told PTI.

The debutante said the play never took off and later they started working on “Mukkabaaz”.

“I hope to revisit it. I write as well and at some point I want to develop my own scripts as well. I will direct it. I will not act in it,” she added.

But currently, she wants to focus on acting.

Zoya said when Anurag offered the part of a mute girl in the upcoming film to her, she was unsure if the director wanted her to play the part.

“I did not know if he was serious (about working with me). He had sent me the script of ‘Mukkabaaz’ and I loved it. I was secretly hoping I will tell him that I want to do this film. But I was confused if he just wanted me to read and give my feedback on the film or act in it.

“… He did not tell me anything, he just said read it. He called me after two-three days saying why am I not taking it (offer of the film) seriously.”

Zoya, who plays a mute woman in the film, said the disability of her character in the movie symbolises the lack of voice that women have in the society.

The actor learnt sign language for the role which was a both “daunting and exciting” task.

“I trained in sign language with a lady called Sangeeta Gala, she has done films like ‘Black’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Khamoshi’, etc. I wanted to do play the character with authenticity and integrity and did not want to make it a caricature.”

The film addresses the issue of caste system, which traces the story of a boxer from UP, played by Vineet Kumar Singh, who belongs to the Kshatriya caste and falls in love with a Brahmin woman (Zoya).

After receiving rave reviews at various film festivals, the movie is scheduled to be released on January 12.

Zoya hopes “Mukkabaaz” will also win hearts at home.

“Anurag is a great filmmaker who has made the most commercial film – which is a love story. The performances are great in the film. We are confident about the film.