10 killed, 7 injured after dumper car rams into SUV in Jalgaon

In a shocking accident that happened on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, a dumper truck collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) resulting in the killing of ten people and injuring seven others. The incident took place around 11 pm when a family was returning from Chinchol village after attending a marriage function from Chopra village.

According to the police, a speeding dumper truck which was coming from the opposite direction collided with the SUV near Chopra-Faizpur road. As a result of the accident, ten people were killed on the spot while other seven were injured. The injured have been taken to different hospitals in Jalgaon. Police said that the victims were residents of Chinchol and Mehul villages.