Four persons have been found dead in separate incidents in the district, the police said today.

Body of a 30-year-old married woman was found near Mansurpur village here last evening, they said, adding she had gone outside to buy some goods, but did not return.

In the second incident, body of a 25-year-old man was found in Begrajpur, the police said, adding body of another youth was found on the Meerut-Karnal Highway yesterday.

In the fourth incident, body of a woman was found in her house at Kairana town yesterday, the police said.

The incidents are being probed, they added.