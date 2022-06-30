Israel’s parliament decided on Thursday to dissolve itself and hold elections for the fifth time in less than four years in November.

Just after midnight on Friday, Yair Lapid, the outgoing coalition government’s architect and Israel’s foreign minister, will take over as interim prime minister. He will succeed Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister with the shortest tenure, becoming the 14th person to hold that position.

A coalition of ideologically diverse parties, the first to include an Arab faction, overthrew veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office in an unprecedented coup that took place less than a year after the cabinet was established.

After days of wrangling between coalition and opposition MPs over the timing of new elections and other last-minute measures, the resolution to dissolve was approved with 92 lawmakers voting in favour and none against.