At least eight persons, including two women, were killed and as many others injured in two road accidents in Bongaigaon and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

Five persons travelling in an auto-rickshaw were killed when a truck rammed into their vehicle on NH 31 at Bijni-Goraimari in Bongaigaon district at around 2.30 PM, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a hospital nearby. In another road accident in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, three persons, including two women, were killed and four others seriously injured at about 6.30 am when the driver of their vehicle lost control while crossing a road bridge and hit a pillar, the police said.

The vehicle fell from the bridge at Hari Tarogaon near Dokmoka Army Camp, police said.

Three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, while four others including its driver received grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Dimapur.

The vehicle was travelling from Dimapur to attend a meeting at Tura in Meghalaya, the sources said.