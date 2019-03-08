Nine-year-old boy hailing from Maharashtra has become the toast of his school in Tanzania, after penning a 197-page novel.

Atharv Shinde, whose father is an Indian government official on deputation in the African country, studies at the Braeburn International School in Arusha and hails from Satara.

Atharv has spun a tale about a school boy whose life changes after he confronts his school bullies. The novel, The Behemoths: End of Warbringer, is aimed at the pre-teen and young adult audience, Atharv told Atharv from Tanzania.

His school authorities in Tanzania honoured the young writer at the book launch event on Thursday. “All students and their parents were present,” the 4th standard student said.

The novel’s launch by the school headmistress was followed by an interaction with the young author, who said the book is available online from retailers Amazon and Flipkart.

It is available in paperback and e-book format, said Atharv, who confessed he loves chocolates, ice cream and cricket more than writing.