Aditya Thackeray on Sunday brings up the issue of Assam Floods he says most of the flood affected people are being left fends were lakhs has been spend on rebel Shiva Sena MLAs in Guwahati.

He pointed out that for the first time, the Opposition is supporting a faction leaving the ruling party. He alleged some MLAs had been taken to Guwahati “forcibly”.

“Looking at the last 2-4 days in #Maharshtra, it feels that those who left, left for good… the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during #COVID19 had to leave his official residence.” Aditya Thackeray said on Sunday.

“Many people told me that many leaders will come but no one will be like this CM … Why did rebel MLAs go to Surat, then Guwahati, to break the party? Many MLAs there look like they were forced to be there. 10-15 MLAs are in touch with us and they can vouch for this”, he added.

He further said, “Lakhs of rupees being spent on our MLAs who were forcibly taken there; Rs 9 Lakhs For the first time, the Opposition is supporting a faction leaving the ruling party.”‘

“Many MLAs there look like they were forced to be there. 10-15 MLAs are in touch with us and they can vouch for this,” he further stated.

“Lakhs of rupees are being spent on our MLAs who were forcibly taken there; Rs 9 lakhs a day. Lakhs of flood-affected people are there in the very same Assam, they are left on their own. For the first time, the Opposition is supporting a faction leaving the ruling party,” he told the mediapersons.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.