Action plan needed to curb forests fire

Theni forest fire is heard for the first time. Just like in Australia, we should have an action plan to curb fire in forest. The trekkers to this part were trapped and the newly married woman battles for life and the death toll increases to 9. Sixteen Garud commandos and three choppers join the rescue operation to put out fire and rescue the people trapped there. The tragedy struck a group of trekkers in southern Tamil Nadu, as forest fires killed at least five girls and left many others injured in Kolukkumalai area close to Kurangani in Theni district. The trekkers, aged between 8 and 30 years, were trapped in the intense blaze that swept through the remote forests in the Western Ghats, and rescuers struggled to reach them.

Locals were among the first to reach out to the injured trekkers. This is a serious threat to the people living near the forest area of Theni in Tamil Nadu and the state government should act in a war footing and rescue the people trapped with all possible help.

Nickhil Mani

