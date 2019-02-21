Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday lauded the Pema Khandu-led BJP government for its “pro-poor measures” and “crusade against corruption” in the state.

In his customary address to the Assembly on the inaugural day of the three-day interim budget session, he said the state has taken active measures to redress the grievances of its people.

“The government has made historic, transformational, systematic and structural changes in the state over the past two-and-a-half years. It has zero tolerance for corruption and takes popular views and suggestions into consideration before making decisions,” he said.

With a view to bring transparency in operations, the state purchases goods through an online portal, where records of all procurement are maintained, the Governor said.

Mishra also said that three new districts – Pakke- Kessang, Lepa Rada and Shi-Yomi – have been created recently for effective governance.

The Pema Khandu-led government wants its development work to benefit all sections of society, he stressed.

“It (state government) has framed the ‘Arunachal Pradesh District Mineral Foundation (Trust) Rule 2018’ with an objective to benefit people affected by mining-related operations, he maintained.

Under the new rules, every lease and permit holder will have to pay 30% of the royalty to the disaster management fund, which shall then be used for local area development.

“The state has been extensively using information technology to redressing the grievances of its people. It has taken proactive measures for good governance. The culture of ‘bandh’ and strikes, which had become a malaise for the state, has been curbed under the current dispensation,” the governor added.