On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh along with Rajguru and Sukhdev attained Martyrdom. The execution of Bhagat Singh at the age of 23 made him a legend of the Indian independence movement. One example of the resoluteness of Bhagat Singh and his associates remains inspirational even today. In order to disgrace Bhagat Singh and his associates, the then British Government informed them,’ If you feel that you should be spared from being hanged, then you must apply for mercy.’

The spirited answer to that advice, as given by Bhagat Singh, was as follows-

“The Government says that we should apply for mercy. But why should we do so? Are we thieves or dacoits or goondas? We are political prisoners in this war for freedom. The blood of complete freedom is circulating in every blood vessel of ours. Whatever bold action we did was for the sake of freedom alone ! We may not be worshippers of non-violence; our path may not be devoid of atrocities but is it not true that we are freedom-fighters? If the government has even a fraction of justice left within it, it has to treat us as political prisoners. We will never beg for mercy.” Indeed, it is an inspiration for today’s youths.

September 28 (1907) is the birthday of the hero of Independence who considered death as ‘Mehbooba’ and freedom as ‘bride’, who tied the shroud of ‘Kafan’ and told his mother ‘Mera Rang De Bansati Chola’. Bhagat Singh was the true son of Mother India. Bhagat Singh is not only a hero of India, but also gets equal respect and the honour in Pakistan. He was many more than a martyr. His concept of Inquilab was not just limited in political scope, but it was also related to social issues. He wanted to not only liberate India from the slavery of the British, but also to get rid of social evils.

Let us know some special things about this brave soldier of the country. Some untouched facts related to Bhagat Singh are as follows:-

From the time when Bhagat Singh was a child, he used to talk about farming of guns.

From a young age, he had a fire of rebellion against the British Raj. Bhagat Singh was just 12 years old at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh incident.

On the day of the incident, he escaped from school and reached Jallianwala Bagh.

‘Inquilab Zindabad’

He kept the blood-soaked clay in a bottle. Bhagat Singh used to worship this bottle everyday.

Bhagat Singh gave the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad‘ to the country against the fight with the British Raj. Bhagat Singh was inspired by socialism from a young age.

He had been reading about Lenin and the revolutions led by him to increase his knowledge on the subject, because of which he became an atheist. He even gave up the beliefs associated with Sikhism.

Establishment of Naujawan Bharat Sabha

Bhagat Singh founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha for the independence of India.

After this, Bhagat Singh joined Pandit Chandrashekhar Azad with his party Hindustan Republican Association.

After which this organisation was named Hindustan Socialist Republican Association.

The purpose of this organisation was to create youth who can serve, sacrifice and suffer.

Bhagat Singh was born to Sardar Kishan Singh, a farmer from Punjab. His mother’s name was Vidyavati Kaur. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919 changed the thinking of a Sikh boy.

In 1929, Bhagat Singh planned to bomb the assembly with Batukeshwar Dutt and Rajguru. It is said that this bomb was only meant to inform the British about the start of the freedom struggle. Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar threw one bomb each. No one was killed in the blast. Bhagat Singh was arrested. While imprisoned, Bhagat Singh also wrote diaries and books. The British hanged Bhagat Singh in Lahore jail on March 23, 1931.

