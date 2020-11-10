BJP still charms voters – Bihar-MP-UP-Gujarat-Karnataka

- Advertisement -

It is true that senior leaders of the BJP including the PM declared Nitish Kumar as their presumptive Chief Minister even after Chirag Paswan made it clear that he would not skimp on trying to damage Nitish Kumar so heavily that, he promised, the BJP and he would form the government with no role for anyone else. The BJP’s reassurance that Nitish Kumar would not be benched no matter what the result was reportedly made after Nitish Kumar made clear his displeasure over Chirag Paswan’s assured targeting of him, choosing to appear considerably later than scheduled at a joint press conference with the BJP in Patna. Publicly, however, neither the PM nor any senior BJP leader reproached Chirag Paswan for either his declared mission or his blunt attacks on Nitish Kumar. This brazen breach of coalition ethics was seen as proof that the BJP was standing guarantor for Chirag Paswan and his wild ride. For his part, Chirag Paswan declared his devotion as “Hanuman to the Prime Minister”, marked a cross on every candidate of Nitish Kumar’s party, and virtually none against the BJP. A labour of love, as he put it.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) could have been the single-largest party if their candidates were not standing opponent to Chirag Paswan’s LJP. Chirag Paswan has played a very wicked game in Bihar, managing to relegate Nitish Kumar and his party to third place in the northern state. That is the view of many political experts and critics of the BJP – that it used Chirag Paswan, its ally, as a proxy to eat into the turf of another ally, Nitish Kumar. With Chirag Paswan serving as a vote-cutter, the BJP benefits from a huge role reversal for the first time in its lengthy and not always happy mixer with Nitish Kumar. It has distinctively eclipsed the man who for years swore that he would have nothing to do with Narendra Modi, who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat. In 2010, Nitish Kumar famously cancelled a dinner in Patna to avoid mingling with Narendra Modi. Today, if he has a chance at becoming Chief Minister, it is because of the BJP and the indomitable personal appeal of the Prime Minister, which have combined to take the maximum seats in Bihar.

In Madhya Pradesh ex-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, took a lead in the bypolls as votes were counted in 56 assembly (and one Lok Sabha) seats across a dozen states. The contests in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the most absorbing. Half the vacant seats are in Madhya Pradesh, where the result will be viewed by many as a comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia and the clout he may (or may not) wield since he quit the Congress in March and crossed over to the BJP. Seven seats will be filled in UP, with the one held by the BJP’s Kuldeep Singh Sengar the highlight; it fell vacant after he was convicted in the Unnao rape case in December last year. Other states where bypolls were held – on November 3 – include Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, and Telangana. Bypolls for seats in Manipur and a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar were held on November 7. All elections took place amid strict restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat, the Congress’s Indu Raj Narwal defeated the BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt by 12300 votes. The BJP was leading in both Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, according to early trends. The BJP’s Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat. In the Bermo Assembly constituency, the BJP’s Yogeshwar Mahto “Batul” was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by 455 votes. The BJP was leading in four seats and trailing in two others as the counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats progressed on Tuesday. Of the seven seats, the BJP, which held six, is leading in four, while Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Independent candidates in one each by margins varying from 1,000 to 2,000 votes, according to PTI. The BJP’s Usha Sirohi is leading in Bulandshahr, while Prem Pal Dhangar is leading from Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar from Bangarmau, and Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi from Deoria. The SP’s Javed Abbas is leading from Naugawan Sadat and the BSP’s Kuldeep Shankhwar from Ghatampur. Independent Dhananjay Singh is leading from Malhani seat. The BJP’s N Munirathna won Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency by over 57,000 votes against his nearest rival, the Congress’s Kusuma H, the late IAS officer DK Ravi’s widow. The BJP was leading in the Sira constituency of Tumkur district, too. In terms of numbers, the results of RR Nagar and Sira will make little difference to the stability of the Karnataka government, given the numbers of the BJP in the House. The BJP got a clean sweep in the Gujarat bypolls, necessitated after several Congress MLAs resigned during the Rajya Sabha polls held in the state earlier. The party is leading in all eight seats for which voting took place on November 3. The results will be a setback for the newly-appointed state Congress chief, Hardik Patel. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani described the party’s imminent win as “trailer for the upcoming elections”; the state will hold full Assembly elections in 2022. In Chhattisgarh’s Marwahi seat, Congress contestant, Dr. KK Dhruw, was leading by a margin of 3,664 votes over rival Dr. Gambheer Singh of the BJP. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, fell vacant after the death of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

Independent candidates were leading in Nagaland’s bypolls to the Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats, early trends showed. Seyievilie Peter Zashumo was leading over his nearest rival Medo Yhokha of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by 922 votes in Southern Angami I. In Pungro Kiphire, T Yangsea Sangtam was leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam by 1,161 votes. The by-elections were held in these two seats following the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu, respectively.

