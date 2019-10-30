Since the election results are declared, BJP and CM Devendra Fadnavis have always maintained that they are forming government with Shiv Sena but on the other hand, Shiv Sena demanded a written assurance from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Home Minister Amit Shah or incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the 50-50 sharing formula and said that Maharashtra should have a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years. Only after which the party will lend support to BJP in forming the government. On Friday Uddhav Thackeray reminded the BJP to honour the 50-50 formula. Ever since the election results were declared on Thursday, Shiv Sena has been increasing pressure on the BJP to run the government for 2.5 years. Posters calling Aaditya Thackeray as CM also surfaced in various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called a party meeting to decide about government formation in the state. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the assembly election together. While the saffron party won 105 seats, it failed to get a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena registered victory on 56 seats, including the Worli constituency, from where its leader Aaditya Thackeray has been elected as the MLA. If Shiv Sena’s condition is considered by the BJP, the CM’s chair for 2.5 years will go to Aaditya. He will become the youngest CM of Maharashtra in that case.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik said, “It was decided and promised by Amit Shah before the Lok Sabha polls that 50-50 formula will be implemented, so that both allies should get chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years. Uddhav Thackeray should get this assurance in writing from BJP. Every time there are verbal assurances but nothing comes to fulfillment. This time we will not be compromising on our demands.”

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have often stated that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as the Chief Minister for the second term but Sena wants the position for two and half years.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve emphasised stating,“We want Aaditya as our CM. This is our first and foremost demand. Before assembly election, both BJP and our party had agreed on 50-50 power-sharing formula, which we want to be implemented in letter and spirit. If Shiv Sena’s condition is considered by the BJP, the CM’s chair for 2.5 years will go to Aaditya. He will become the youngest CM of Maharashtra in that case.”

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said, “After assembly election results, negotiations are going on. Senior leaders of both parties will take a decision on this issue.”