The body of a man has been found in a creek in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

A local resident spotted the body in a plastic bag floating in the creek in Kalher area on Saturday evening and alerted the police, an official at Narpoli police station said.

The body was later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

Police suspect the man, aged around 30 to 40 years, was killed and the body later dumped in the water body, the official said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered and a manhunt was on for the killer, he added.