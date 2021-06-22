Bombay HC directs Top Cops to inquire into film producer’s harassment charges against MP Sanjay Raut

The Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to inquire into a film producer’s allegations of stalking and harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband Sujit Patker.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar on Tuesday directed the Mumbai police commissioner to submit a report to the court on June 24, as per the PTI report.

The court was hearing a petition filed in February this year by the film producer, claiming she was being stalked and harassed by unknown men at the behest of Raut and her husband.

When we contacted DCP Zone-9 he said, “I am yet to receive the order, once I receive the order copy, I will reply to it.”

The woman’s lawyer Abha Singh said that after the petition was filed, she was arrested for allegedly procuring a fake PhD degree.

“The petitioner has been in jail for ten days now. After she filed the petition in HC, the entire police machinery has been unleashed on her now. This is complete vindictiveness and mala fide action”, Singh said during the court proceeding.

The court said the petitioner can file a separate petition to challenge her arrest.

The woman in her plea said she had lodged three complaints in 2013 and 2018, but no action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

I filed a writ in #HighCourt hoping that the judicial system will help. But the court does not find this issue emergency so does not come on board. If I was an actress, It would be easy. The only way left now is to fight alone with the help of public of India #myrightmyfight — MYRIGHTMYFIGHT (@drswapnapatker) April 5, 2021

When the petition was heard in March this year, Raut’s counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar opposed it and refuted the allegations. Dhakephalkar had then said the petitioner was a family friend and like a daughter to the Shiv Sena leader.

