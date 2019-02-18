The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Bombay High Court is free to decide on the question of sanctions for terror charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to prosecute Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it never fixed a time schedule for the same and any questions on the case shall be dealt with by the Bombay High Court.

Purohit was arrested for allegedly masterminding the blasts in Malegaon in 2008.

After spending nine years in jail, Purohit was granted conditional bail by the top court in August 2017.

Six people were killed while more than a hundred got injured in the blast that took place on September 29, 2008, in the Muslim majority town of Malegaon.

In November 2008, the ATS arrested 11 people in this connection.

The investigation was transferred to the NIA in 2011.