The BSP in-charge for the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency is among 68 people booked for violating the model code of conduct, police said on Thursday.

On Saturday, sector magistrate Pradip Kumar reached Verma Nagar crossing where an election meeting was going on without permission.

The organisers failed to produce any document to establish that they had permission for the meeting, Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh said.

A case was registered against BSP leader and Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Ashok Tripathi, divisional president Ajay Pasi, Kamlesh Verma and 65 unnamed people at Lalganj Kotwali on Wednesday evening, the SI said.