The Union Cabinet at the meeting on Wednesday approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Germany on co-operation in the field of Civil Aviation.

The MoU, titled ‘Joint Declaration of Intent between India and Germany on Cooperation in the field of Civil Aviation’, will lead to promotion of safe, effective and efficient development of air transport between India and Germany.

The Joint Declaration signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and Germany, and has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.