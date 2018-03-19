Callous attitude of BMC

It was a callous attitude by BMC run KEM Hospital as the roof in dialysis section fell down during the day. Despite several warnings BMC has not learnt its lessons and trying to do patch up work all the way. The dialysis section needs to have a perfect roof instead of having a shaky top. The pathetic position of the buildings with fallen plaster, beams and pillars all gives dangerous signals and people using life saving dialysis section. Dilapidated building within the city, including hospitals run by BMC, should be issued notice and get demolished before the onset of monsoon season. Poor working conditions and the false ceiling hanging over the heads of patients, doctors and the visitors is a sad state of government run hospitals.

C.K. Ramani

