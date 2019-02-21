Hundreds of commuters were left stranded as Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) staff went on an indefinite strike in Ahmedabad on Thursday, demanding immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and removal of GPS systems from buses.

The protestors threatened to continue with their strike unless the state government agrees to all their demands.

ST Karmachari Union general secretary PA Sutaria said that their demands include immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and removal of GPS systems from buses.

On being asked about the stranded passengers, Sutaria said, it is for the state government to look into the passengers’ problems.