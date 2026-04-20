Delhi Hikes Entry Charges for Commercial Vehicles as MCD Enforces New Pollution Norms 2

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the immediate implementation of revised environment compensation charges (ECC) for commercial vehicles entering the national capital, in line with a recent Supreme Court order aimed at curbing air pollution.

Officials said the revised rates mark a significant increase across vehicle categories and are intended to discourage the entry of highly polluting vehicles into Delhi. The move follows directions issued in the MC Mehta vs Union of India case, which called for stricter measures to tackle rising pollution levels.

Under the new structure, ECC for Category 2 vehicles (light commercial vehicles) and Category 3 vehicles (two-axle trucks) has been raised from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000. Heavier vehicles will face steeper hikes, with Category 4 (three-axle trucks) and Category 5 vehicles (four-axle trucks and above) now required to pay Rs 4,000, up from Rs 2,600.

The ECC is levied on all commercial vehicles entering Delhi and is charged in addition to existing toll fees. Authorities said the revised charges are designed to act as a deterrent, particularly for larger and more polluting vehicles.

With around 4,000 trucks entering Delhi ежедневно, officials believe the enhanced charges will play a crucial role in reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality in the city.

The implementation signals a renewed push by authorities to enforce stricter environmental norms and address the capital’s persistent pollution challenges.