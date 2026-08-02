Democracy Dies Not When Questions Are Asked, But When Questions Become Crimes 2

The true measure of a democracy is not how loudly it celebrates its victories, but how calmly it accepts criticism. A nation is not strengthened by silencing dissent; it is strengthened by answering it. The day citizens begin to fear questioning those in power is the day democracy starts losing its moral foundation, regardless of how many elections are held or how overwhelming the electoral mandate may be.

One of the most enduring democratic ideals is that no public office is above public scrutiny. A Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, or any elected representative derives authority from the people and remains accountable to the people. Respect for constitutional offices is essential. Equally essential is the citizen’s right to question those who occupy those offices. These two principles are not enemies—they are partners. A mature democracy protects both.

Unfortunately, public discourse today appears increasingly trapped between two dangerous extremes. On one side are those who believe that abusing political leaders is a legitimate form of political expression. On the other are those who treat every criticism of the government or the Prime Minister as an attack on the nation itself. Both positions are deeply harmful. Personal abuse weakens democracy. Equating dissent with disloyalty weakens it even more.

A Prime Minister deserves respect because of the office, not because the office places him or her beyond criticism. Citizens have every right to question decisions, policies, priorities, promises, and performance. Democracy was never designed to produce unquestioning followers. It was designed to create informed citizens capable of holding power accountable. When criticism is automatically branded as anti-national, democracy gradually transforms from a conversation into a monologue.

The responsibility, however, does not rest solely with the public. The burden is even greater on those who occupy the highest constitutional positions. Leadership is not merely about governing; it is about setting standards. Every word spoken by a Prime Minister carries enormous influence. Political speeches do not disappear after the applause ends. They shape public behaviour, influence social attitudes, and often define the language with which supporters engage opponents.

History repeatedly reminds us that the language of leaders eventually becomes the language of society. If public debate is dominated by insults, ridicule, character assassination, and personal attacks, citizens inevitably begin to imitate the same behaviour. Politics then ceases to be a contest of ideas and becomes a competition of abuse.

Across the political spectrum, public discourse has become increasingly coarse. Labels are casually thrown at opponents. Individuals are reduced to stereotypes. Complex disagreements are replaced with simplistic accusations. Social media has amplified this phenomenon, where outrage is rewarded, civility is mocked, and abuse often receives more attention than reasoned argument. Political disagreement has been transformed into moral warfare, where opponents are no longer viewed as fellow citizens with different opinions but as enemies to be defeated at any cost.

This degradation has consequences far beyond elections.

A child watching television debates, scrolling through social media, or listening to political speeches is learning what democracy looks like. If that child repeatedly witnesses shouting instead of listening, humiliation instead of debate, and abuse instead of argument, those become the political values of the next generation. We often complain that young people lack patience, empathy, and respect. Yet children rarely invent the culture they inherit. They imitate it.

Society frequently speaks about teaching values to children. Perhaps it is time we remembered that children first learn values by watching adults. When political leaders abandon restraint, supporters feel licensed to abandon restraint. When influential voices normalise personal attacks, anonymous trolls simply intensify them. When public figures reward aggression, society eventually mistakes aggression for strength.

Strength, however, has never been measured by the ability to insult an opponent.

Real strength lies in answering difficult questions without anger. It lies in accepting criticism without insecurity. It lies in defending one’s policies with facts rather than questioning the patriotism or motives of critics. Democracies flourish not because governments are never challenged, but because governments possess the confidence to respond to challenges through reason and transparency.

There is another equally important lesson that deserves attention. Respect for constitutional offices cannot become selective. Those who today demand dignity for one Prime Minister must extend the same principle to every Prime Minister—past, present, and future. Likewise, those who defend the right to criticise must reject personal abuse irrespective of who occupies office. Democratic values lose credibility when they become conditional upon political preference.

This consistency is precisely what democratic maturity demands.

The issue before us is therefore much larger than any individual leader or any particular political party. It concerns the political culture we are creating for future generations. Democracies are not destroyed overnight by dramatic events. They are gradually weakened when institutions become less tolerant of criticism, when public conversation becomes more hostile, when disagreement becomes dangerous, and when loyalty is measured by silence instead of participation.

Every generation inherits democracy from those who came before it. Every generation also decides what kind of democracy it will leave behind. Will it be a democracy where leaders command respect through dignity, humility, and accountability? Or will it become a democracy where respect is demanded through fear, outrage, and unquestioning loyalty?

The answer depends on both citizens and leaders.

Citizens must reject abuse, threats, intimidation, and political hatred. Criticism must remain sharp, informed, and constitutional—not personal or violent. At the same time, those entrusted with public office must recognise that criticism is not a weakness of democracy but one of its greatest strengths. A government secure in its legitimacy does not fear uncomfortable questions. It welcomes them as opportunities to improve governance and strengthen public trust.

The health of a republic is reflected not in how it treats praise but in how it responds to criticism. Democracies cannot survive on applause alone. They survive because ordinary citizens retain the courage to question authority, and because extraordinary leaders possess the wisdom to answer without hostility.

Perhaps the greatest challenge before modern democracies is not ideological division but the collapse of civic language itself. If we cannot disagree without dehumanising one another, if we cannot criticise without abusing, and if leaders cannot lead without polarising, then constitutional democracy will slowly lose the very culture that sustains it.

India’s democratic legacy is too precious to be reduced to a shouting match. It deserves better from its politicians, better from its institutions, better from the media, and better from its citizens. The office of the Prime Minister deserves dignity.

The citizen deserves the freedom to question. Neither value should come at the expense of the other.Ultimately, democracy is not protected by unquestioning obedience. It is protected by constitutional morality, institutional restraint, civil discourse, and fearless accountability.

The strongest nation is not one where people are afraid to question their leaders. The strongest nation is one where leaders are confident enough to face every question with dignity, every criticism with patience, and every disagreement with democratic grace.