The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik, saying his application is a ploy to hide the fact that he has been out of jail for more than six weeks for medical treatment, and he should return to custody.

Investigation has come to a halt due to the former minister’s unavailability. Moreover, there is no credible information available to the prosecution about the status of his health, it added.

“In the present bail application, the accused has not raised any medical grounds, implying that the medical treatment allowed by this court in private hospital is no more required. It is, therefore, essential that that accused be lodged in jail in the interest of investigations,” said the ED.

Malik’s lawyer had earlier submitted that he was suffering from chronic renal disease with bilateral renal cyst and this could lead to kidney failure.

It was also submitted that in April, he was advised to undergo surgical excision of left renal cyst.

On May 13, the court had allowed Malik to get treated at a private hospital for six weeks.

“Superintendent of Arthur Road jail is directed to admit the accused Nawab Malik at Criticare Asia Hospital for taking treatment at his own expenses,” special judge Rahul N Rokade had said.

Malik would be escorted by the necessary police personnel and all expenses incurred would be borne by him.

The ED pointed out “it has been more than six weeks that the accused is ostensibly at large for medical treatment”.