Indian politics has seen new spring, with a median age of 27.9 years in 2019. The country is expected to make up thirty four per cent of the total populace of youngsters. As per the available data with Election Commission of India, as many as 45 million youths were eligible to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election. In the 2019 election, Narendra Modi retained power with a huge mandate in the General Elections. During the year 2019 election results many youth were elected to the parliaments and became lawmakers of the country. The country also sent some youth to the Assemblies of many states in India.

Chandrani Murmu

Chandrani Murmu who is 25-year-old engineer becomes India’s youngest lawmaker after she won the 2019 General election from Odisha’s Keonjhar constituency. Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal had fielded Chandrani from the mineral-rich tribal parliament seat. At the age of 25 years and 11 months, Chandrani Murmu created history by becoming the youngest Lok Sabha member ever. A few months ago, Chandrani was just like any other girl who was searching for a job after completing her graduation from a Bhubaneswar-based engineering college. Chandrani, who has replaced Dushyant Chautala, was elected as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from the Odisha’s Keonjhar seat, as the youngest parliamentarian in the country. She represents the tribal-dominated Keonjhar.

Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala the real game-changer in the Haryana government formation and state’s Deputy Chief Minister, is the president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the great-grandson of former Deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal. He was also the Member of Parliament representing Haryana’s Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency. Chautala was born in Daroli. He completed his early schooling from St Mary School in Hisar and The Lawrence School in Sanawar. He completed his graduation in Science from California State University and then did his masters in law from National Law University.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chautala had defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Haryana Janhit Congress by a margin of 31,847 votes and became the youngest ever elected member of the Parliament for which he holds a record in the Limca Book of Records.

On December 9, 2018, he was expelled from Indian National Lok Dal and formed a new party JJP. The party was formed by supporters of Chautala in Jind in 2018, under his leadership JJP contested by-polls of Jind. During his maiden election, JJP acquired 37,631 votes and secured second place leaving all opposition parties by far. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Manohar Lal Khattar retained to power with the support of JJP and Chautala became the deputy CM of the State.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, 34, is a Member of Parliament from Ladakh. Namgyal is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was born in Matho village on August 4, 1985. He was a student of Jammu University. He was a teacher before he joined the University for Higher Study. Namgyal was the president of the All Ladakh Student Association in Jammu in 2011-12. Later he joined BJP and served as Private Secretary to the then Ladakh MP, Thupstan Chhewang. In 2019, Namgyal contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Ladakh seat. Of the total of 126,426 votes, Namgyal polled 42,914 and defeated his nearest rival Sajjad Hussai by 10,930 votes. The Ladakh MP hit the headlines after his speech on the Centre’s move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament on August 6, 2019, turned him into an overnight sensation across India.

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya had tweeted after his party; BJP had fielded him to contest in the prestigious as South Bangalore constituency. This can happen only in my BJP, he had said after getting a ticket from the party. Surya is a law graduate and practicing lawyer at Karnataka HC. He has a student union background from National College and a degree from Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies. Tejasvi Surya had won by a huge margin of 3,31,192 votes against Congress’s B K Hariprasad took oath as the youngest member of the party in the Rajya Sabha. Surya, who has served in various positions of the party, is well known for his passionate speeches on the right-wing, nationalism and his dedication towards PM Modi, whose policies the former has defended at every possible occasion. Surya now appears to have tempered down a bit as he assumes a new role.

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray has broken the legacy of Shiv Sena and becomes first Thackeray member to contest elections. He contested Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 and won the Worli seat. Aaditya Thackeray is a history and law graduate.

He burnt copies of a book at Mumbai University in 2010. Later, he got support from people of Maharashtra for his stand against deforestation in Aarey forest for a metro project. Aaditya is a published author. He published his first book ‘My Thoughts in Black and White’ in 2007. In 2008, he turned a lyricist and release a private album. Aaditya contested the assembly election from Worli. He is currently serving as the president of Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena. In his political debut, Aaditya won the Worli Assembly constituency and defeated his NCP rival Suresh Mane by a margin of over 70,000 votes.