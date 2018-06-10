A flood alert has been sounded along river Bhavani in the district, as surplus water is being released from Pilloor dam, official sources said today.

People living on the banks of the river have been asked to move to safer places, they said.

With the onset of the southwest monsoon, Coimbatore and neighbouring districts, particularly Nilgiris district, have been experiencing heavy rain in the catchment areas for the last two days.

Besides, 12,000 cusecs of water are being released to Pilloor from Kunda dam in Nilgiris district, which is full, district collector T N Hariharan said in a press release.

In view of this, 6,000 cusecs of water are being released from Pilloor through each of the two sluice gates, due to which there is a possibility of Bhavani to be in spate.

Considering the situation, the collector asked the people living on the banks and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

The water-level in Pilloor dam, which has 100 feet capacity, touched 94 feet early today as against 85 feet last night, following inflow of nine feet in the last 12 hours, the sources said.