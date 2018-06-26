Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has posted an adorable message for husband and singer Keith Urban on the occasion of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

The 51-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a sweet snippet of their wedding video, writing, “Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Meanwhile, Urban also took to his social media account and posted a message of love for his “Babygirl.”

“12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much. – KU,” he wrote alongside a throwback picture of the couple.

The couple, who first met in 2005, tied the knot on June 25, 2006 in Sydney.

They are parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose (9) and Faith Margaret (7).