Disney star Hillary Duff, who can’t wait to welcome a little angel, has shared the adorable moment when she found the baby’s sex.

The 30-year-old took to social media to post a video from her gender reveal bash where she can be seen jumping with joy.

“A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this….. the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou,” the ‘Younger’ star captioned the Instagram video.

Earlier this month, Duff announced on Instagram she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Meanwhile, Duff is also mom to six-year-old son Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.