After taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar also said the “BJP- NCP alliance” will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

“I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people,” Ajit Pawar tweeted.

“There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” he tweeted.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday morning around 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President’s rule in Maharashtra.