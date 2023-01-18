Representative Image

Overall, 70,367 offences were recorded in the city last year up 9% from 2021, with street crimes like

assault rising nearly 100%. Crime against women & kids rose 11.5% to 6,133, while thefts trebled to

14,818. POCSO cases, eloping form bulk of crime against kids Registration of cases for crimes against

women and children has risen from 5,497 in 2021 to 6,133 in 2022, according to the latest Mumbai

Police Crime Report.

The report said a total of 6,133 cases were registered in 2022 including 1,157 under the Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 1,155 involving kidnapping of minors.

The Crime Report throws up both positive and negative trends. On a brighter note, burking or under-

reporting of crime seems to be on the wane. But on the other hand, Mumbai police is clearly unable to

cope with the overwhelming increase in cyber offences. The home department must have a better

action plan to deal with this ‘pandemic’.

The report said cases of rape rose from 888 in 2021 to 984 in 2022 in the city while those of molestation

went up from 2,076 in 2021 to 2,347 in 2022. Dowry-related cases rose from 785 to 868 in 2022.

Manisha Rote, Advocate told Afternoon Voice, “Many people are been misguided and wrong awareness

has been spread like even if crimes committed there are many ways to get out of it. Lot of unwanted

videos are been streamed on social media and Earlier people were not aware of filing a complaint”.

Prashant Mali, Advocate said, “Lot of technology, mobile phones, moral values and difference of rich

and poor engulfs many of them to commit crime”.

Puneet Basin, Advocate said, “People are getting aware to file complaint these days and system does

not have resources to work for justice be into police force or judiciary”.

Abha Singh, Advocate said, “People commit crimes due to social media influence, problems in the

background, poverty and some have criminal mindset”.

NCP leader, Fauzia Khan said, “This a failure of home ministry where justice delayed due to which

people are not abiding by law because they do not believe in process of judiciary. Many cases are

pending and people are taking advantage of this”.

Shiv Sena leader, Sada Sarvankar, said, “Reporting of registered cases are being increased and

government is working towards justice”.

Sachin Sawant, Congress leader said, “This is a visionless government and unfortunately from past 8

years BJP does not have fear of anyone and many people are not appointed in judiciary because they

would only appoint those people who would work in favour of them”.