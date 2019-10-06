It is going to be about two months for Kashmir witnessing shutdown. The internet and phone call facilities have not been properly resumed. Many leaders are still under house arrest. Kashmiris are reeling under many problems and their agitation is also growing. India must work to normalise the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central Government should assure them regarding their better future. Or else prolonging the current clampdowns in Kashmir will work against India in the long run.

Pakistan tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue after scrapping the Article 370. No country’s reaction did not come out against India but American president Donald Trump again repeated same words that he is ready to be a mediator between both countries, if they wish. The idea is not in favour of India. If Kashmir’s situation is not normalised as soon as possible, the consequence would not be better.

India has to again adopt the same diplomacy at international level about Kashmir in 1994, when the Kashmir issue was brought at UN by Pakistan, which had pushed them on the back foot.

The dramatic outcome at Geneva gives the Indian policy makers a shot in the arm and could provide an impetus for cleaning up the mess in Kashmir.

Remember the diplomatic united victory achieved in 1994 by Atal Bihari Vajpay e e, Salman Khurshid, Farooq Abdullah and others were celebrating the success of a handpicked team in the continuing warfare in diplomacy, as in one – day cricket against Pakistan, a jinx has been plaguing India for many years.

At least Indian diplomats have overcome this issue now. In a sweet moment of victory that India will cherish for a long time, the policy-makers and the bureaucracy, forever the whipping boys for an endless series of embarrassing failures, finally delivered what could, if built upon properly, become the foundation of the platform the centre needs to launch a political initiative in the valley.

A moment comparable to the stunning success of Operation Black Thunder in Punjab must be launched in Kashmir. But as the Indian delegation at Geneva returned to the capital to the kind of euphoric welcome usually given to victorious cricket team, India had finally shown the world that it means business on the Kashmir issue. The success, followed immediately by the capture of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front chief, Javed Mir, also delivered a significant blow to the militants ‘ morale’.

Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, who personally took charge of the Geneva campaign when he flew from Davos to Germany credited the success to perfect teamwork. But it was a team handpicked by him. The stratagem of selecting Vajpayee as the leader was his decision. So was the one to send Farooq Abdullah. The rest of players were carefully chosen too, keeping in mind the complexities of the convention.

Finance Minister Manmohan Singh was sent in to fill the distinguished visitor slot, to counter Benazir Bhutto’s personal appearance aimed at raising the pitch. Abdullah and

Minister of state for Foreign affairs Salman Khurshid, both articulate and aggressive, modern and Muslim, spearhead the Indian charge.

By Muhammed Umar Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)