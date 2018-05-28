Academy-Award winning writer, director and producer James Ivory has come on-board Italian drama “Dance Again With Me Heywood!”.

Ivory will narrate the film, which is described as a new type of fairytale, geared toward teenage audiences.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film revolves around a a lonely man living in New York who becomes friends with a young woman through a shared love of dancing. They both suffer from Moon’s Butterfly syndrome, which makes them invisible to everyone, except to carriers of the disease.

Michele Dioma is directing the English language film, which will star young Italian actors Giorgio Arcelli Fontana and Ottavia Orticello.

Filming is expected to wrap by the end of July, with the movie set to release in November.