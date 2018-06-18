At least four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora town in an encounter with security forces on Monday.

Operations between the terrorists and security forces are underway. Further details are awaited.

This is the first terror attack in the strife-torn state after the Centre announced to not extend the ceasefire and directed security forces to resume operations against the terrorists.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday urged security forces to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.

Since past few days, Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a huge spurt in terror attacks.

Two police personnel and one civilian were injured in a terrorist attack at a police patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday.

On Thursday, two bike-borne terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and snatched his rifle near Sadora Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Further, terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpoint of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police near Pulwama’s Gangoo area on Thursday morning.

An army personnel and two terrorists were killed in an encounter at a forest area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.