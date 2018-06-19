Actor Jon Bernthal is all set to return to “The Walking Dead” in its ninth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal will be back as Shane for an episode in the upcoming season of the show.

The nature of Bernthal’s role in the episode is not known as yet since his character was killed off in the season two finale of the zombie drama. He then came back to life as a walker before being shot down by another character.

It is being speculated that his character might be appearing in a flashback scene as the show is known to play around with reality, in the form of visions and hallucinatory sequences.

His appearance may be coinciding with the departure of original star, Andrew Lincoln, who will be leaving the show after the current season.