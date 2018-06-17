The Panun Kashmir, an organisation advocating the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, claimed today that the situation in Kashmir was “spiralling out of control” and appealed to the central government to act decisively.

“Recent happenings in the state, particularly in Kashmir province, prove it beyond doubt that all aspects of security situation on the ground are spiralling out of control,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here today.

“We appeal to the government of India to impose Governor’s or President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay to salvage the situation on the ground,” he added.

Panun Kashmir convenor Agnishakher said that the recent UN report on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir “has strengthened the Jihadi narrative” in the state.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last week released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded an international probe into it.