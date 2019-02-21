Four students from Kashmir who are studying in colleges in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal town were allegedly beaten up by members of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena.

Footage of the incident which is being shared on social media showed the four youths being shoved and pushed around by unidentified people. The attackers were heard abusing Kashmiris in the video footage.

“Are your relatives terrorists who are killing our jawans,” the Kashmiri youth are asked by the attackers.

Even as the Kashmiri boys protest their innocence they are seen being slapped around and made to shout slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The four youths later filed a complaint with the Yavatmal police. Police officials said they have identified some of the attackers from the videos being shared on social media and the offenders would be arrested soon. They also added that protection has been given to the Kashmiri students.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the party would take action against the Yuva Sena activists who attacked the Kashmiri students.