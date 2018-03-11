Kimberley Walsh wishes her sons form a band

Singer Kimberley Walsh said she wants her sons, Bobby, three, and Cole, 15 months, to form a boy band as they are already showing signs of musical talent.

The former Girls Aloud singer, however, will not push her kids to follow her footsteps, reported Femalefirst.

“I’ve not tried to push it on them at all, but they have definitely got it in them. Bobby is often like, ‘Right, I’m doing a show’. That’s exactly what I was like at his age and he can sing in tune – I’ve checked actually. Cole has actually got real rhythm too.

“I’ve also got three nephews so maybe they’ll form their own little boy band,” Walsh said.

The singer said she loves seeing her boys play together, but they do not always get along.

“It’s lovely to see how much they love each other.

But there are definitely moments where I’ll turn my back for a second and Bobby will have Cole in a headlock. Cole is just absolutely in awe of Bobby. Bobby is very outgoing and confident. I think Cole is going to be a little more reserved,” she said.