Legalise Euthanasia

Euthanasia is less about suicide and more about the right to have the choice to end your life when you choose, when death is inevitable. It is a more dignifying way to die than letting an illness take full control of your body. Why do we make an already terminal person suffer more with useless, expensive treatments?

Some may argue that the family will suffer from one’s decision to be euthanised, but the patient is already going to die. It gives more comfort to those who are affected to be there for that person when he or she takes a final breath in a comfortable, controlled situation.

The religious aspects of euthanasia are personal opinions. The person who is making the decision probably isn’t too worried about the religious beliefs of others.

Euthanasia is an unfortunate choice, but a personal choice that people should be allowed to make. The stigma behind it needs to be addressed. Terminally ill people should be allowed to do what they believe is best for them.

