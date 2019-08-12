Time to regain Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Surgical strike on Article 370 has Pakistan fuming and political parties like the Congress as well as leaders from Jammu and Kashmir uneasy which indicates who really benefited out of a defunct law that differentiated even Indian citizens from each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support and Home Minister Amit Shah’s delivery mechanism as well as skills had everybody guessing as Article 370 was scrapped smoothly in an overnight operation that was as smooth as the Pulwama strike. It is a victory for citizens as well who gave a clear landslide mandate to the NDA which made such moves possible without opposition getting a chance to challenge it.

Where there is a will there is a way and kudos to Indian politicians including the PM and HM for showing the teeth to bite things which were cancerous to the nation. It would be some while before normalcy returns to Kashmir as fatal diseases needs recuperation time even if cancer gets treated and the support of every citizen is essential at such tough times of change. Our next goal should be to win back ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ (POK) that would literary wipe out terrorism from not just India but from across the globe.

S.N. Kabra

Sangli – Kolhapur limping back to normal

Amid massive rescue and relief operation water has started receding in Sangli and Kolhapur and that was a superhuman effort to bring back both the rain affected places back to normal. It is a matter of great effort as the authorities plunge into action at the behest of chief minister and sufficient relief fund is released in time for the measures to be taken on warfooting. Navy took active participation and it was whirlwind reaction that water started receding in Sangli and Kolhapur.

Akhilesh Krishnan

Haryana CM’s controversial remarks against Kashmir women

It is totally unexpected what chief minister of Haryana stated regarding daughters of Kashmir. This remake is question mark on forehead of so called safeguards of Indian women BJP’s leaders and some others who were shouting in the parliament on the remark of Azam Khan against Rama Devi. One should not justify such shameful remarks rather should condemn them irrespective of caste, colour, creed, parties and communities. What is wrong is wrong either it comes from SP or BJP. In my humble opinion BJP president should deal with this matter strictly in the shape of his resignation and his apologies at least that would be exemplary step for winning the Kashmiris as our Prime Minister addressed in last speech.

Md Azim

BMTC must introduce smart card system

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC )in Bengaluru has arranged for round the clock AC shuttle public transport bus services from Kempegowda International Airport to different parts of the city. The bus passengers need to travel by the bus through purchase of tickets issued by the crew of the bus. However BMTC needs to find a solution to reduce the usage of paper based tickets atleast on airport bus routes.

As the routes are pre-determined through dedicated bus numbers and designated drop-off points, BMTC can now introduce a smart card/token based ticketing system by integrating with the boarding passes issued to the passengers upon arrival. The tokens can otherwise be reissued for multiple entry travel on airport shuttles, unlike paper based tickets which are discarded immediately and is neither recyclable.

The move to introduce token based smart card system with the boarding passes in lieu of paper tickets can further be integrated with other possible modes of public transport in future like Metro train travel and will be of immense benefit to the passengers. Such a mode if successful can be adopted by other public transport companies that run shuttle buses to the airport in other cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad etc.

BMTC in Bengaluru can introduce such a system on selected routes originating only from the Airport by producing boarding pass upon arrival on experimental basis and may also commence pre-paid bus ticket booking system through a dedicated booking counter at the airport for such a purpose. Hence public transport corporations through such an innovative concept can surge towards paper free ticketing system by integrating technology through smart card and boarding passes.

Varun Dambal

