Hang Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts on December 16

Delhi government deserves all compliments in taking supersonic decision to recommend rejection of mercy petitions filed by accused of infamous Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts. Now it is time that Lt Governor of Delhi clears file for rejection immediately forwarding to Union Home Ministry for further forwarding to President of India. All such formality of file-movement can be done even on a single day thus President of India creating a record for decision-taking on mercy petition held earlier by the then President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma who decided to reject a mercy-petition in record six days of filing it.

Supreme Court should also rise to the occasion by dismissing all petitions filed before it by Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts. If there is some rule about sending some reminder, it should be repealed. In case, the officer concerned sent any such reminder at his own, he should be terminated from service for showing undesired courtesy to such criminals.

Ensuring hanging on December 16 on anniversary of the heinous crime will provide a sigh of relief not only to parents of Nirbhaya but to entire countrymen giving some hope of fast justice in case of recent repeat-incident by rape-cum-murder of veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Govt to replace honey-cubes with sugar cubes

It refers to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on November 28 informing Lok Sabha that Union Government will be encouraging use of honey-cubes to replace sugar-cubes with dual purpose of increasing job-opportunities for farmers and tribal, while giving a healthy alternative to replace traditional sugar-cubes.

Central government should also consider replacing admittedly harmful cola-drinks with traditional Indian-styled soft-drinks with flavour of rose, kewra etc. It may be recalled that almost half-century back, a famous rose-drink manufactured by a famous private confectionary company registered at Gwalior was a popular drink for persons of all ages. Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) should take a lead in preparing concentrates for soft-drinks based on flavours of rose and kewra which can be used by soft-drink manufacturers not only to replace cola-drinks in India but even dominate global-market by breaking monopoly of harmful cola-drinks in tune with ambitious -Make in India- concept of Prime Minister. It will rather earn foreign-revenue for the country rather than Indian money being drained out to multinational cola-manufacturers.

Madhu Agrawal

